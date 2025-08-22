Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,342 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $23,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,687,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,584 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,943,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 679,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,928,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $10.4950 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 109.56% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

