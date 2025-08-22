Ardmore Shipping Corporation $ASC Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.29% of Ardmore Shipping worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,738,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.3570 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.05. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

