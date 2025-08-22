Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,886,000 after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,126,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 387,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $193.4270 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.79. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.14 and a 52-week high of $197.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $195.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

