Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.44 and traded as low as C$7.13. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 83,742 shares.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.44. The firm has a market cap of C$746.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

