Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of APWC opened at $1.7150 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.91 million during the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

