Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,180,000 shares, anincreaseof33.5% from the July 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately41.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asset Entities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asset Entities in the second quarter valued at $27,778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asset Entities by 362.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,249 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Asset Entities in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Asset Entities in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Asset Entities in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ASST opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 17.31. Asset Entities has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 996.98% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
