Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

AVY opened at $175.8970 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.31 and its 200-day moving average is $177.06. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

