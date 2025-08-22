AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,100,000 shares, anincreaseof32.7% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AxoGen Stock Up 1.8%

AXGN stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $728.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXGN

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.