AXOS FINANCIAL, INC $AX Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 54,238 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 533,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 283,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

AXOS FINANCIAL Stock Down 0.9%

AXOS FINANCIAL stock opened at $85.7920 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $89.49.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. AXOS FINANCIAL had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXOS FINANCIAL declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AXOS FINANCIAL Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

