Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $137.3490 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $6,248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

