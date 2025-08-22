BankUnited, Inc. $BKU Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,523 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,250,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 285,092 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $34,525,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 127,159 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,499,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

BankUnited Price Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $36.7890 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $135,765.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,921.95. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $499,785.88. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $323,184 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

