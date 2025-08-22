Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $30.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 23,959 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHB
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.5%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bar Harbor Bankshares
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.