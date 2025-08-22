Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $30.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 23,959 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHB

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $509.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.