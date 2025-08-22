Barclays PLC $BCS Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $20.2150 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

