Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.38. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 383,483 shares.

Baylin Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.