Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BEAM opened at $16.01 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.04. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 661.31%.The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $991,667.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

