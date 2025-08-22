BG Investment Services Inc. Buys 3,433 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BG Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,188,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

