Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. Bio-Techne Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

