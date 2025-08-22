BMO Capital Markets Boosts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $24.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

NYSE PLYM opened at $20.9320 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 67.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 82,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

