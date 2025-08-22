Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.42 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.34.

Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported GBX (1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Braveheart Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 97.90% and a negative net margin of 522.23%.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

