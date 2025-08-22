Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.67 ($13.74) and traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.51). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.63), with a volume of 131,870 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,600.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 971.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,023.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

