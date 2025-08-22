Burney Co. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

