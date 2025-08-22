Cadence Bank $CADE Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Cadence Bank worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 55.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CADE opened at $35.3550 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

