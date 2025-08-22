California Resources Corporation $CRC Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRC. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 1,679.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 179,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 154,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $48.0060 on Friday. California Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

