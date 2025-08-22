Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for PANW Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $183.32 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

