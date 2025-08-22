Cars.com’s (CARS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.4550 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $765.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company had revenue of $178.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 813.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 119.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 624.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

