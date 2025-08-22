Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 725,379 Shares of Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 268.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 725,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $19,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Stock Up 0.1%

EBF opened at $18.0350 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ennis news, Director Walter D. Gruenes bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,266.57. This trade represents a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

