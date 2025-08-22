Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,154 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,066,000 after acquiring an additional 156,741 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,675,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,528,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 35.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,343,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -133.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $25.67.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $486.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.21 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

