Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,963 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,282.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 48.3% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AGM opened at $194.9850 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $217.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,416.09. The trade was a 23.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

View Our Latest Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.