Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.8990 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

