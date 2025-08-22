City Holding Company $CHCO Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in City were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 69.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in City by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of City by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. City Holding Company has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.56.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. City’s payout ratio is currently 38.03%.

In other City news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,269.22. This represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,949.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 305 shares of company stock valued at $38,750 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

