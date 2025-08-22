CNA Financial Corporation $CNA Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after purchasing an additional 567,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 210.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 585,076 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 665,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA opened at $49.2330 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $297,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 705,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,156.44. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

