Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,291.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $15.6080 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 0.28. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

