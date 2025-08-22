Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $34,000 in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. $AVAL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $30,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

NYSE:AVAL opened at $3.2750 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 333.0%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

