Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $30,000 Position in SNDL Inc. $SNDL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SNDL by 722.2% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SNDL by 102.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. SNDL Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $588.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.The business had revenue of $179.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

