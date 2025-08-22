CVR Energy Inc. $CVI Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of CVR Energy worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1,203.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 264,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $26.8450 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.20. CVR Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $22.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

