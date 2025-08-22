Dayforce, Inc. $DAY Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 15.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $68.9510 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Dayforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

