Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Dayforce Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of DAY opened at $68.9510 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Dayforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 44.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 208.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 77.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

