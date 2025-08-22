Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 290 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,182 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,420. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,976,390 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.3430 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

