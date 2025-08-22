Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,248 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $17,447,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $6,994,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,105,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 212,395 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,692,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 109,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,923.50. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $18.7650 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.97%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFS

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.