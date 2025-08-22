Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,233 Shares of Mistras Group Inc $MG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 194.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 447.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $9.2370 on Friday. Mistras Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $291.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

