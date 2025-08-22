Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 112.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 129,189 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,298,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,074,000 after acquiring an additional 283,060 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,297,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,198,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after acquiring an additional 194,418 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.7%

DCI opened at $73.8080 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%.Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.640-3.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

