Deutsche Bank AG Buys 163,002 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 419.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 163,002 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of AngioDynamics worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $6,601,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $4,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1,335.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 476,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 443,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,701,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $368.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.67. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 11.62%.The company had revenue of $80.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.350–0.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.