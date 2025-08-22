Deutsche Bank AG Buys 17,560 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,237. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 193,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,035. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,882 shares of company stock worth $1,513,007. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.71. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.