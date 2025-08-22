Deutsche Bank AG Buys 31,910 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 620.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,328.49. This represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $7,785,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 118,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,998.08. The trade was a 51.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:TNL opened at $59.2560 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.