Deutsche Bank AG Buys 49,531 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 254.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,531 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,510,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $24.3160 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.64%.Excelerate Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

