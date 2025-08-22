Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Evertec worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Evertec by 55.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Evertec by 4,773.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Evertec by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Evertec by 39.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evertec Stock Performance

Evertec stock opened at $35.7580 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. Evertec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

Evertec Announces Dividend

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

