Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003,816 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $431,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Permian Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,856,000 after buying an additional 12,306,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Permian Resources by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after buying an additional 4,236,141 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,620,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,695,000 after buying an additional 1,647,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.1250 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.