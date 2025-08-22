Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Neurogene Inc. $NGNE

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Neurogene were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGNE opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $281.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.69. Neurogene Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Neurogene ( NASDAQ:NGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGNE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W downgraded Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

