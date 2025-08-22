Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. $ALDX

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALDX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Machatha sold 22,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $113,675.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,264.85. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

