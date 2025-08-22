Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Unitil worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unitil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 798.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $46.7580 on Friday. Unitil Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $827.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

